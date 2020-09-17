FBI announces $15,000 reward for information on the murder of Indian national in 2012

How to easily do your own contact tracing
The FBI has announced a reward of $15,000 to anyone giving information leading to those responsible for the abduction and murder of Indian national Pareshkumar Patel in the US in 2012.
Patel was abducted from Raceway Gas Station he operated in Chesterfield, Virginia on September 16, 2012, and four days later his body with gunshots was found at the Ancarrow Boat Landing in the City of Richmond, Virginia.
This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force, as part of a cold case initiative to assist the City of Richmond Police Department with unsolved homicide investigations.
According to the FBI, on September 16, a witness reported to the Chesterfield County Police Department observing Patel arrived at his store at approximately 6 am, exited his vehicle and was immediately approached by two individuals.
These two persons of interest, dressed in hoodies, shoved Patel into a van and sped off. Patel was located days later, deceased.
FBI Richmond is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for his death.
