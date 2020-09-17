News

FBI announces $15,000 reward for information on the murder of Indian national in 2012

PTI Washington | Updated on September 17, 2020 Published on September 17, 2020

Pareshkumar Patel’s body was found four days after he was abducted from a gas station he operated in Chesterfield, Virginia

The FBI has announced a reward of $15,000 to anyone giving information leading to those responsible for the abduction and murder of Indian national Pareshkumar Patel in the US in 2012.

Patel was abducted from Raceway Gas Station he operated in Chesterfield, Virginia on September 16, 2012, and four days later his body with gunshots was found at the Ancarrow Boat Landing in the City of Richmond, Virginia.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force, as part of a cold case initiative to assist the City of Richmond Police Department with unsolved homicide investigations.

According to the FBI, on September 16, a witness reported to the Chesterfield County Police Department observing Patel arrived at his store at approximately 6 am, exited his vehicle and was immediately approached by two individuals.

These two persons of interest, dressed in hoodies, shoved Patel into a van and sped off. Patel was located days later, deceased.

FBI Richmond is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for his death.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 17, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.