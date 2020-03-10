FCRA case: CBI files charge-sheet against aviation consultant

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against aviation consultant Deepak Talwar for allegedly diverting ₹90.72 crore received by his NGO Advantage India from a European defence manufacturer in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), officials said.

Talwar is already in prison in cases relating to alleged corruption in lobbying for aviation deals, they said.

The charge-sheet was filed after nearly two years of investigation in which the agency has named Talwar, Advantage India, some officials of the NGO among others, they said.

The agency had taken over the case in November 2017 on a reference from the Home Ministry by registering an FIR against Talwar, Advantage India and Accordis Health Care Pvt. Ltd, among others.

In its FIR, the agency had alleged that Talwar and his NGO received funds from a Europe-based defence manufacturer for purchasing ambulances and other articles but diverted them for other purposes.