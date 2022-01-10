News

Final Covd-19 vaccination certificate required to travel in Chennai suburban trains from January 10

Prathiksha V Chennai | Updated on January 10, 2022

Passengers should carry the final vaccination certificate along with a valid ID proof

Amid rising concerns over Covid-19, the Southern Railway has announced new guidelines for Chennai passengers. The Railway has decided to allow only fully vaccinated passengers to travel by suburban trains in Chennai from January 10 till January 31, 2022.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had issued a guideline allowing only 50 per cent of the passenger capacity and the recent guidelines by Southern Railway has made it mandatory to produce vaccine certificates.

Passengers should carry the final vaccination certificate along with a valid ID proof with them. Passengers who are possessing a seasonal ticket, should mandatorily have their final vaccination certificate for Covid-19 along with a valid ID proof and produce them on demand of the ticket checking staff.

The Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app, an official mobile ticketing app which can be used to book tickets via apps, services will not be available in order to comply with the guidelines.

Guidelines

Suburban trains will be operated with 50 per cent capacity

The guidelines will be in effect from January 10, 2022 till January 31, 2022

Passengers should provide their final vaccination certificate with ID proof

UTS app will not be available

Passengers should adhere to Covid-19 protocols

Penalty of ₹500 will be imposed for those passengers who are found without wearing a mask

Published on January 10, 2022

