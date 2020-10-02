Finally, green fireworks ready for market this Diwali

This Diwali, which falls on November 14, is likely to be India’s first green Diwali. Manufacturers in Sivakasi - the country’s fireworks manufacturing capital - have produced environmentally friendly fireworks as per Supreme Court order on ‘green’ crackers.

The Court permitted the sale and manufacture of crackers with 30 per cent lower emission as compared with traditional fireworks and noise levels cut to 125 decibels from 160. This involved reducing the quantum of barium nitrate in a cracker and replacing it with an alternative.

Though the Supreme Court pronounced the interim order in March 2019, the industry was in a confusion as the final order came just before the festival. The Apex court passed the interim order on writ petitions filed in September 2015 by Arjun Gopal and others, including a couple of toddlers, seeking a ban on the sale of firecrackers.

The petitioners were concerned about increasing air pollution in Delhi, where they reside.

Environment-friendly

The Apex Court had said that CSIR-NEERI has conducted scientific investigations pertaining to development of improved formulations with reduced quantity of barium nitrate along with additives and new formulations meeting the stipulated norms as per the definition of green crackers. However, there was no green crackers in the market.

This year, most of the crackers will be ‘green,’ said P Ganesan, Director, Sony Fireworks and President, The Tamil Nadu Fireworks Amorces Manufacturers’ Association.

“We are now manufacturing less emissions fireworks and crackers as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court,” he added. “As per the directive of the Supreme court all our products have to meet with the green cracker specifications, said G Abiruben, Managing Director, Ayyan Fireworks Factor (P) Ltd. In general, the industry is moving towards green fireworks, he added.

Relief from lockdown

The small town of Sivakasi manufactures fireworks valued at over ₹3,000 crore. The 1,070 units employ nearly 3 lakh employees directly, and 5 lakh indirectly.

This year, due to the Covid pandemic manufacturers had to close down their units for 43 days due to the lockdown.

This Diwali green crackers are the only hope of a revival in the industry, manufactures say.