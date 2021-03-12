FinMin asks SEBI to withdraw circular on AT1 bonds

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Finance Ministry has asked market regulator SEBI to withdraw its earlier circular on the controversial AT1 Bonds.
The Ministry has told SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi in a note that the clause on valuation of the AT1 bonds is disruptive in nature.
The Department of Financial Services (DFS), under the Finance Ministry, has issued a memorandum to Tyagi asking him to withdraw a rule treating AT1 bonds (perpetuals) as having 100-year maturity. The memorandum was sent on Thursday.
SEBI probing if Franklin exceeded borrowing limits
A circular on the AT1 bonds was issued by SEBI on March 10 and the rules were to be effective from April 1. But Mutual Fund (MF) expressed a grim scenario with regard to the circular and said that a revaluation of such bonds would lead to huge losses. The MF representative body had made representation to withdraw the circular.
“Considering the capital needs of banks going forward and the need to source the same from the capital markets, it is requested that the revised capital norms to treat all perpetual bonds as 100 year tenor be withdrawn. The clause on valuation is disruptive in nature. Instructions that reduce concentration risks on such instruments in MF portfolio can be retailed as MF have adequate headroom even with 10% ceiling,” the Finance Ministry note told SEBI.
FT impact: SEBI limits MFs’ debt pie
Further, the letter said there could be ‘potential swings in NAV’ that can follow from the valuation norms and possible disruption in the debt markets as mutual funds sell such bonds in anticipation of redemptions.
“This can also affect capital raising by PSU banks forcing them to rely more on the government for capital. Over the long run for all banks, not just PSUs, more equity dilution will take place (due to SEBI circular). This will lead to further depressed valuations,” the FinMin letter says.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...