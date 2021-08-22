Finance Ministry summons Infosys chief on tax portal glitches

Finance Ministry on Sunday summoned Chief Executive Officer of Infosys, Salil Parekh to explain why the new income tax portal (www.incometax.gov.in) is yet to work normally. Infosys has developed the new portal. The meeting is to take place on Monday.

"Ministry of Finance has summoned Salil Parekh, MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact,since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available," the Income Tax Department said in a tweet. The portal went live on June 07 and since has been in news for all the wrong reasons. Various stakeholders have lot of complaints with the portal from accessing old returns to use it.

This is the second time when the top brass of a tech major will be in North Block to work on removing glitches. The last meeting took place on June 21 when Infosys gave an assurance that it would remove all glitches in a time bound manner. However, the problem persists prompting the Ministry to summon the top brass again.

Infosys was awarded the contract for the income tax portal in 2019 after a bidding process with an outlay of Rs 4241.97 crore. The project was expected to be completed in 18 months and was to be launched after three months of test. However, it was launched after a delay.

Even within hours of launching the new e-filing portal for income tax payers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman faced fury from users on her twitter, as the portal saw several glitches.“I see in my TL (Timeline) grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority,” she had said in a tweet on June 08. This is not the first time that Infosys is facing such issues.

Earlier, there were a lot of issues with GST portal. Non-Executive Chairman of Infosys, Nandan Nilekani, then made a detailed presentation before the GST Council and presented a timeline for better services including for new facilities being introduced.