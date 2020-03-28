First Covid-19 death in Telangana; 6 more positive cases

A 74-year-old man has become the first death related to Covid-19. Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender, however, said that the person had a travel history (to Delhi) and also was suffering from other ailments. Admitted to a private hospital after his return from Delhi, he died on Saturday

On Saturday, the State registered six Covid-19 positive cases, including the one who succumbed today and the one who was discharged, taking the total to 65. All the six people, who were tested positive, had travel history.

The Health Minister has said that the State will make 1,500 beds ready in a day or two at the Gachibowli Stadium.

Responding to criticism that the State failed to come out with an update on Friday, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao directed them to provide updates regularly.