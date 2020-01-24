First edition of Directors’ Conclave to kick off in Chennai

The first edition of Directors’ Conclave organised by the Institute of Directors (IOD) Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Region will be held here on Saturday. IOD India is the apex body for corporate directors set up with the aim of ‘Building Tomorrow’s Boards’ by facilitating best boardroom practices and corporate governance in the country.

With ‘Boardroom challenges in a VUCA world’ as the theme, the Directors’ the Conclave will deliberate on a wide range of topics from data privacy to Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain for Future Boards. The multiple plenary sessions spread throughout the day will see directors, corporate professionals and senior government officials share their thoughts and experience on topics such as Risk Mitigation for Directors – Directors & Officers Liability Insurance, Responsibilities of Independent Directors in a VUCA world, Wealth and Treasury Management and much more topics of relevance and interest to corporate India.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) is the Conference Partner while Hindustan Chamber of Commerce, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce and Software Process Improvement Network (SPIN) - Chennai will be the supporting partners.

BusinessLine will be a media partner for the event which is expected to witness participation of more than 200 delegates at the level of directors and senior professionals representing various industries from across the country.

S Krishnan, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Finance, Government of Tamil Nadu; NK Ranganath, Managing Director, Grundfos Pumps India; Santosh Babu, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Information Technology, Government of Tamil Nadu; G Mahalingam, Wholetime Member, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and R Srinivasan, Editor, The Hindu Business Line are some of the eminent speakers expected to address the conclave.