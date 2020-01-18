Five news stories to watch out for January 18-19, 2020

Jindal Steel and Power, HDFC Bank, Gallantt Ispat, Bajaj Global, Chennai petroleum amongst others are set to declare their financial results for Q3 (October-December) on January 18.

About 36 Union Ministers are likely to fan out to Jammu and Srinagar from January 18 as a part of an outreach initiative. This initiative will involve 51 visits in Jammu region and eight Srinagar. Last year, the government stopped the Opposition leaders.

Himachal Pradesh’s outgoing Speaker Rajiv Bindal is set to become the state new BJP chief. WIth mutual consensus, he was the only one to file for nomination. The party will make the formal announcement on January 18.

India to go against Australia in the third and final ODI on January 19 in Bengaluru. On the first day of the ODI, Australia won by ten wickets. And on the second it won the toss and opted to bat.

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad E-cell is organising “E-Summit 2k20”. This will be a two-day summit which aims to inspire and educate students inclined towards entrepreneurship and encourage ear them to take and manage risks.