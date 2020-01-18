Five news stories to watch out for January 18-19, 2020

It has been a defining decade for clinical trials
There is greater focus on patient interest now, but more ground has to be covered
Jindal Steel and Power, HDFC Bank, Gallantt Ispat, Bajaj Global, Chennai petroleum amongst others are set to declare their financial results for Q3 (October-December) on January 18.
About 36 Union Ministers are likely to fan out to Jammu and Srinagar from January 18 as a part of an outreach initiative. This initiative will involve 51 visits in Jammu region and eight Srinagar. Last year, the government stopped the Opposition leaders.
Himachal Pradesh’s outgoing Speaker Rajiv Bindal is set to become the state new BJP chief. WIth mutual consensus, he was the only one to file for nomination. The party will make the formal announcement on January 18.
India to go against Australia in the third and final ODI on January 19 in Bengaluru. On the first day of the ODI, Australia won by ten wickets. And on the second it won the toss and opted to bat.
The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad E-cell is organising “E-Summit 2k20”. This will be a two-day summit which aims to inspire and educate students inclined towards entrepreneurship and encourage ear them to take and manage risks.
If your daily driver is an Android phone, the best smartwatch out there for you is currently the Galaxy Watch ...
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Duo will conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks using fuel cells
Buoyed by revenue growth from its European operations, HCL Technologies posted an 8.6 per cent sequential rise ...
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
Here is a comparative analysis
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...