Five news stories to watch out for on January 15, 2020

The US is set to sign the first phase of the long-standing trade deal with China today in the White House. China’s Vice Premier Liu He is in the US to sign the interim agreement. The Phase-1 deal is expected to cut tit-for-tat tariffs by the two economies and boost Chinese purchases of US farm, energy and manufactured goods.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is set to visit India for a three-day tour wherein he will attend the SMBhav Conclave which Amazon is hosting in New Delhi. He is also due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mukesh Ambani amongst others. At the same time, traders bodies across India are likely to rally against the deep discounts given on e-commerce sites.

Auto-maker Ford is set to launch the BS VI standard EcoSport in India. The company will also discontinue the 1lt EcoBoost engine for the new car, while the 1.5lt petrol and diesel engine will be upgraded to meet the new emission norms. Also, Audi Q8 -- the flagship SUV by Audi is also set to be launched in the country.

Leading stock exchange BSE is set to introduce cross-margining facility to offset positions in correlated equity indices to increase liquidity and trading volumes in the market. The cross-margining facility will allow traders to transfer excess margin from one account to another to satisfy margin maintenance requirements to offset positions. NSE had earlier launched the same.

BJP is scheduled to hold five mega rallies across Jharkhand in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Former state chief minister Raghubar Das is also likely to join the events. The rallies will take place over five days, till January 20.