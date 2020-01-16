Top news stories to watch out for on January 16, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to address a massive rally in Bihar. This is to gather support for the Citizenship Amendment Act amid continuing protest against it. Meanwhile, BJP's ally, JDU leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has told that CAA needs to be debated in the Assembly.

BJP is set to hold a meeting of the central election committee to finalise the list of its candidates for the Delhi Assembly Elections. The single-phase Delhi election is likely to be held on February 8.

The five-day annual joint exercise between Japan coast guard and Indian coast guard is set to kick off from January 16. For this, Japan’s ship ‘Echigo’ has also arrived in Chennai. Apart from this ship, four IGC ships, a JCG aircraft and a vessel from National Institute of Ocean Technology will also join in the exercise.

Hathway cables, South India bank, Aditya Birla Money, Karnataka Bank Rallis India, Cyient, 5Paisa capital are all going to announce their financial results for the October-December 2019 quarter.

Oppo is set to launch it F15 smartphone in India, According to the teaser released by Oppo, the device will have 8gb RAM, 48-megapixel lens-based quad-camera set-up, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.