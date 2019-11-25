Five things to watch out for on November 25, 2019

Supreme Court will again hear the plea filed by the Shiv sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister, on November 27. The court has ordered SG Tushar Mehta to produce letters with the Governor -- the one BJP submitted stating its claim on having majority and the other where the governor invited Fadnavis to form a government.

Assembly bypolls to three seats in West Bengal and one in Uttarakhand is set to be held on November 25. The counting on votes will happen on November 28. The Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand fell vacant following the death of MLA Prakash Pant. The three seats up for elections in West Bengal are: Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar.

Huawei to hold a launch conference in Shanghai on November 25. It is set to launch Huawei MatePad tablet, Sound X audio product and Huawei MateBook D. The main product-- the tablet is likely to come with punch-hole details, magnetic keyboard, POGO connectors at the base for keyboard attachment. The tablet is also likely to come with the support of M-pen stylus.

Honda is set to launch its fifth-generation City car on November 25, in Thailand. The car is said to have changes in the headlamp, grille and bumper. It is also likely to have touchscreen infotainment system and multi-function steering wheel. This launch will be its world premiere and is set to have 1.0 lt turbo petrol, 1.5 lt petrol and 1.5 lt diesel (Thailand specs).

The Supreme Court is set to hear the appeal filed by CBI seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to former Kolkata police Rajeev Kumar by the Calcutta High Court in the Saradha chit fund scam. The bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde will hear the appeal on November 25. The chit fund scam is about a Ponzi scheme set up by Saradha Group in the early 2000s.