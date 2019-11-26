Five things to watch out for on November 26, 2019

Prime Venture leads ₹11.35-crore seed round in Sunstone Eduversity
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Supreme Court is set to pass an order on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine’s plea against the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of the State. A bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna is likely to also pass the order on holding of a floor test.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the headquarters of the border guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in New Delhi on November 26. He, along with senior officials will review the operational preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and in other internal security duties. This will be the first time for Amit Shah to visit the ITBP headquarters.
India to celebrate the “Constitution Day/the Samvidhan Divas/National Law Day” on November 26. This is to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India which came into effect in 1950. In a first this year, Jammu and Kashmir will also celebrate the day. The celebration will be marked by the reading the Preamble of the Constitution in all institutions, government offices and other establishments of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Supreme Court will hear Chidambaram's bail plea in the INX media case on November 26. The court is likely to hear the response on the plea that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta (appearing for ED) had submitted. In the previous hearing single-Judge bench of the Delhi High Court had rejected Chidambaram’s plea.
Oppo is set to release ColorOS 7 in India on November 26. This is the next-generation custom skin by Oppo. It will be the successor to ColorOS 6. The OS update will also be available on some Realme phones. Oppo had released the new OS in China on November 20.
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
Autointelli Systems’ AI platform automates operations for better deployment of staff
WEGoT has developed an IoT-based solution that provides insights into water usage
Not really. Buy a regular term plan and invest the balance amount in bank FD or PPF
The yellow metal is not expected to trend until it breaches ₹37,206 or ₹39,000
In the West and the North, there may be a revival on the back of improved demand in the coming months
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...