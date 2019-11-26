Five things to watch out for on November 26, 2019

Supreme Court is set to pass an order on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine’s plea against the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of the State. A bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna is likely to also pass the order on holding of a floor test.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the headquarters of the border guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in New Delhi on November 26. He, along with senior officials will review the operational preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and in other internal security duties. This will be the first time for Amit Shah to visit the ITBP headquarters.

India to celebrate the “Constitution Day/the Samvidhan Divas/National Law Day” on November 26. This is to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India which came into effect in 1950. In a first this year, Jammu and Kashmir will also celebrate the day. The celebration will be marked by the reading the Preamble of the Constitution in all institutions, government offices and other establishments of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court will hear Chidambaram's bail plea in the INX media case on November 26. The court is likely to hear the response on the plea that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta (appearing for ED) had submitted. In the previous hearing single-Judge bench of the Delhi High Court had rejected Chidambaram’s plea.

Oppo is set to release ColorOS 7 in India on November 26. This is the next-generation custom skin by Oppo. It will be the successor to ColorOS 6. The OS update will also be available on some Realme phones. Oppo had released the new OS in China on November 20.