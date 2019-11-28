Five things to watch out for on November 28, 2019

After numerous ups and downs, Uddhav Thackeray is likely to be sworn in on November 28 evening. He is the nominee of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine for Maharashtra’s Chief Minister’s post. The rest of the cabinet will be sworn in later. The three party swearing in will take place on December 1.

Lenders of Jaypee Infratech are set to meet on November 28 to discuss on the bids submitted by state-owned NBCC and Mumbai based Suraksha Realty to acquire debt-laden realty firm in the ongoing insolvency process. In the meeting on November 18, senior officials of NBCC and Suraksha Realty made their presentations before the CoC and highlighted the main features of their resolution plans to revive Jaypee Infratech.

Workers of Bharat Petroleum may go on strike on November 28. This is to protest the Government’s decision to privatise the company. There is fear among the employees about job loss and change in working conditions. The strike however, will not affect the daily activity or production. Madras high court however has issued restraining orders on the strike by employees in Tamil Nadu.

The Telangana cabinet is set to meet for days starting November 28. This two-day meeting is to discuss issues related to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees and others. This announcement comes after TSRTC employees union called of their two-month old strike on Monday.

Chandrababu Naidu is set to take tour Amaravati on November 28. He will inspect the capital construction works and observe the current condition of them. This comes in the wake of Singapore Consortium pulling out of the government project to develop a startup area in the state. He will also meet the farmers who gave away their lands for building the capital city- Amaravati.