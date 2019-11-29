Five things to watch out for on November 29, 2019

CFMoto kickstarts bike foray
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to visit New Delhi on November 29. This will be his maiden abroad trip. External Affairs Minster S Jaishankar had invited him to visit the country. The invitation was also extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Yes Bank board to meet on November 29. The directors are likely to discuss and consider raising of funds by issue of equity or equity-linked securities. However, the quantum of funds has not been mentioned.
The second-quarter GDP growth numbers are likely to be realesed on Friday. In the June quarter, the economy expanded 5 per cent, its slowest annual pace in six years. Analytst predict that the Q2 numbers to not be any better. The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release the numbers.
Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat likely to visit the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya on November 29. He will be the first politcla leader to do so after the Supreme Court on the disputed site. He had announced his visit plans on Twitter.
Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari is set to inaugurate the Canacona bypass on November 29. This 7.7 km bypass connecting Char Rasta in Canacona to Pollem has three bridges and is located on National Highway 66. He will also inaugurate the grade separator in South Goa.
