Five things to watch out for today

Restaurant bills will attract only 5 per cent GST from today. Earlier the rate was 12 per cent for non-AC restaurants and 18 per cent on AC restaurants. The GST Council on November 10 had lowered the tax rates on 178 items.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh today to discuss about Delhi pollution situation. Last week, the pollution levels in the national capital hit severe level and the city was under smog. A key reason for the smog was stubble burning of crops by farmers in Haryana.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will visit Singapore today where he is likely to meet foreign fund managers and institutional investors. Jaitley will also attend the Singapore Expo and address participants at the Singapore Fintech Festival.

E-commerce player Flipkart will launch its own smartphone brand Billion Capture+ today. Priced at ₹10,999, the device comes with dual camera and is a Flipkart exclusive. The smartphone will be supported by the after sales service network of F1 Info Solutions, which is now owned by Flipkart.

The application forms for Hajj 2018 will be available from today. Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said there will be 21 embarkation points in the country and the ministry is trying to digitise the Hajj 2018. Hajj 2018 will begin from August 19.