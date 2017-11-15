Five things to watch out for today

Mahindra Partners invests in Centre for Sight
Mahindra Partners, the private equity and corporate venture capital arm of the Mahindra Group, has invested ...
Restaurant bills will attract only 5 per cent GST from today. Earlier the rate was 12 per cent for non-AC restaurants and 18 per cent on AC restaurants. The GST Council on November 10 had lowered the tax rates on 178 items.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh today to discuss about Delhi pollution situation. Last week, the pollution levels in the national capital hit severe level and the city was under smog. A key reason for the smog was stubble burning of crops by farmers in Haryana.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will visit Singapore today where he is likely to meet foreign fund managers and institutional investors. Jaitley will also attend the Singapore Expo and address participants at the Singapore Fintech Festival.
E-commerce player Flipkart will launch its own smartphone brand Billion Capture+ today. Priced at ₹10,999, the device comes with dual camera and is a Flipkart exclusive. The smartphone will be supported by the after sales service network of F1 Info Solutions, which is now owned by Flipkart.
The application forms for Hajj 2018 will be available from today. Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said there will be 21 embarkation points in the country and the ministry is trying to digitise the Hajj 2018. Hajj 2018 will begin from August 19.
Online grocery retailers Grofers has raised over ₹1,400 crore ($200 million) in a Series F round led by ...
NativeLead connects start-up founders in Tier-II towns with successful businessmen
Nepra builds a supply chain that connects waste generators/collectors to recyclers
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
With the election frenzy dying down and the incumbent government winning comfortably, four fund managers share ...
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...
