Five things to watch out for on October 24, 2019

Several organisations award top performers but today, when the process and jury are under question, is it ...
The board of InterGlobe Aviation will meet on October 24 to consider financial results for the three months ended September. The meeting also comes against the backdrop of differences between promoters -- Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal -- wherein Bhatia has also initiated arbitration proceedings in London.
Haryana and Maharashtra assembly election results are set to be announced on October 24. The election for the state assemblies were held on October 21. The election commission will start counting the votes from 8 am, and is likely to announce the final result by 5 pm.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Varanasi on October 24. He is likely to meet all his party workers there. Varanasi is Modi’s parliamentary constituency since 2014. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also set to visit Amethi. She is likely to attend a party programme and also meet the party workers.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee meeting is set to take place on October 24, to decide on India’s squad for the upcoming Bangladesh series. Bangladesh is set to tour India to play two Test matches and three T20I starting from November 11.
Vivo sub-brand iQOO is likely to launch a new variant of iQOO Neo smartphone on October 24, in China. The phone is set to come equipped with Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is also likely to have in-display fingerprint scanner, triple rear camera setup with LED flash. The registeration for the product is already started.
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help find precious and important things such as handbags, specs, keys and ...
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
Contrarian funds pick out-of-favour stocks with strong fundamentals
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
Investors with a short-term horizon and contrarian view can buy the stock of India Cements at current levels.
The arrest of Jolly Amma Joseph, accused of killing six members of her husband’s family in Kerala’s Koodathayi ...
Artists, designers and mathematicians have pondered over the ways in which geometrical and other forms can be ...
The double life of a family man in a smartly written Amazon Prime series by Raj & DK raises disturbing ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism