Five things to watch out for on October 24, 2019

The board of InterGlobe Aviation will meet on October 24 to consider financial results for the three months ended September. The meeting also comes against the backdrop of differences between promoters -- Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal -- wherein Bhatia has also initiated arbitration proceedings in London.

Haryana and Maharashtra assembly election results are set to be announced on October 24. The election for the state assemblies were held on October 21. The election commission will start counting the votes from 8 am, and is likely to announce the final result by 5 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Varanasi on October 24. He is likely to meet all his party workers there. Varanasi is Modi’s parliamentary constituency since 2014. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also set to visit Amethi. She is likely to attend a party programme and also meet the party workers.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee meeting is set to take place on October 24, to decide on India’s squad for the upcoming Bangladesh series. Bangladesh is set to tour India to play two Test matches and three T20I starting from November 11.

Vivo sub-brand iQOO is likely to launch a new variant of iQOO Neo smartphone on October 24, in China. The phone is set to come equipped with Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is also likely to have in-display fingerprint scanner, triple rear camera setup with LED flash. The registeration for the product is already started.