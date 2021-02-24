Flipkart to deploy over 25,000 electric vehicles by 2030

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Flipkart on Wednesday announced it will deploy more than 25,000 electric vehicles by 2030.
Flipkart has started piloting and deploying two- and three-wheeler electric vehicles in multiple locations for delivery across the country, including in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati and Pune.
Flipkart’s electric fleet will include two-, three- and four-wheeler vehicles designed and assembled in India, helping boost local innovation and economy. Flipkart has partnered with leading electric vehicle manufacturers, including Hero Electric (The Nyx series) , Mahindra Electric (Treo Zor) and Piaggio (Ape’ E Xtra FX), for their vehicles to be deployed for the e-commerce company’s first- and last-mile delivery fleet across the country.
Flipkart will also place requirements in service contracts, install charging infrastructure close to its 1,400 supply chain facilities, conduct awareness programmes and encourage delivery executives to use EVs.
Amitesh Jha, SVP, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart, said: “Electrification of the logistics fleet is a key part of Flipkart’s larger sustainability goal and in line with our commitment to the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative. In this journey of making our logistics fleet completely electric by 2030, we will collaborate and work with leading local players to procure and deploy electric vehicles while supporting the required infrastructure growth.”
