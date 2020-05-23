FLO takes its 36th annual session themed ‘Rising above COVID Challenges’ online

Ab roller on travel & kids on my back, adding fun to routine: Sankalp Chopra
The 36th annual session of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Ladies Organization (FLO) was held virtually for the first time due to the coronavirus. The theme of the session was ‘Rising Above COVID Challenges’.
The session was divided into three segments. Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI was the chief guest and keynote speaker of the first session. Reddy announced for the first time in 36 years, a collaboration of FICCI and FLO to empower women economically. “An empowered woman can transform the world and with this collaboration, we look forward to touching at least 1 lakh women in the next 2-3 years and help them to lead a better life,” said Ms. Reddy.
Shri Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, was the keynote speaker of the second session. He released FLO’s compilation of around 1200 grassroots women in business, named ‘Invisible Women: Bringing Them To The Front'. A Compilation Of Around 1200 Grassroots Women In Business.
Speaking at the occasion, Birla said: "To make our Prime Minister’s vision of self-sustainable India, we look forward to FLO’s continued efforts in empowering women in both rural and urban areas. Women are multi-tasker, we need to create a model where every woman sitting at home can be economically independent."
“We are going through a global crisis and are witnessing some unprecedented and difficult times. In India, the government is doing a commendable job to deal with this challenge and has come up with thoughtful and urgent economic relief packages, especially for the poor and the vulnerable section of the society. As a part of the civil society and a business chamber, we look forward to FLO’s support to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and to help respond to this global outbreak,” added the Lok Sabha speaker.
According to FLO President, Harjinder Kaur Talwar, this is a compilation of grassroots women in enterprises, who were once landless laborers or poor housewives, are now earning their own livelihoods and becoming self-reliant with small businesses. “We may have often seen them selling tea in the corners or selling snacks or even running beauty parlors or tailoring. But these are mostly unorganized and their stories go undocumented,” she said.
“Our primary agenda is to create a pool of information on these grassroots women and connect them to the relevant administrative bodies in the Government and facilitate assistance to these women in accessing finance and help them scale up,” Talwar added.
It was followed by the release of the Annual Report, which encapsulates the activities undertaken by FLO pan India in the year 2019-20.
“Every year, the Annual Session culminates in the review of the activities undertaken by FLO, as also the milestones achieved during the year. It brings into focus the progress made by FLO in the objectives of entrepreneurship development and professional excellence. The session is a perfect platform for sharing best practices and experiences across 17 locations pan India, in a unified effort to play a catalystic role towards women empowerment. It also marks the ushering in a new year and continuing the legacy that FLO has walked upon, in the past 36 years of its existence,” added Ms. Talwar.
Mr. Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General FICCI addressed the third session and announced the names of the Office Bearers & Governing Body Members of FLO for the year 2020-21. He also suggested if FLO could take the initiative to organize sessions on maintaining social distancing amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, as the country is about to open up.
Jahnabi Phookan, Director, JTI Group took over the mantle as the 37th President of FICCI Ladies Organization from Harjinder Kaur Talwar, MD & CEO at Comvision India Pvt. Ltd.
In her acceptance speech, Ms. Phookan said that, in her role as the National President, she will focus on empowering women with entrepreneurship capabilities and professional excellence, enabling them to take up new challenges and avail of new opportunities.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
