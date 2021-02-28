Focus on quality outcomes to change perception on drugs from India: Pharma chiefs

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
In the early days of the pandemic and well into it, a handful of pharma chiefs used to interact for about 45 minutes every morning to discuss challenges they faced and outline protocols to keep operations running and the supply of medicines unaffected.
This was revealed by the heads of large Indian drugmakers Lupin, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Cadila Helathcare, at the recently-concluded Indian Pharmaceutical Forum.
For an industry that usually gets brickbats, this effort helped change the perception of the industry, observed Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin Limited, participating in the Forum’s CEO Panel that also had Sun Pharma Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi, DRL Chairman Satish Reddy, Cadila Healthcare Chairman Pankaj Patel and Cipla’s Executive Vice-chairperson Samina Hamied.
The discussion traversed various pandemic-related issues from keeping local and global medicine supplies uninterrupted, addressing the dependence on China for active pharmaceutical ingredients to the more general adoption of technology.
But the one perception that most certainly needed to be fixed was that of the quality of products from India, the pharma chiefs agreed. Foreign regulators participating at the IPF had pointed out that several people in the US, for instance, did not believe in the quality of medicines sold in their country that were made abroad. And much of these medicines and ingredients come from India and China.
Drug companies needed to get better regulatory outcomes on their products, Gupta said, stressing on the need for constant attention to quality to change this perception. Quality should be non-negotiable, added Cipla’s Samina, and companies needed to constantly evolve and adopt the best practices available.
As foreign regulators resume their inspections of Indian drug facilities, Sun Pharma’s Shanghvi suggested that technology could be used to give regulators a continuous or more dynamic insight into a company’s quality performance, rather than an audit that was a snapshot at a given point in time. If regulators were kept abreast of the company’s performance, this could facilitate quicker approvals of products that can be supplied into the market, he pointed out.
Also read: Govt approves 14 projects under PLI scheme for bulk drugs
Cadila Healthcare’s Patel said that the industry now needed to “innovate, innovate and innovate””, and not just in terms of products. It needed to “think differently”in terms of training people, collecting data and strategising to have dedicated specialised facilities and so on, he added.
In the days ahead, the attention would be on the 2 “Vs”, said DRL’s Satish Reddy, referring to the corona virus and its variants that were still a cause for worry and the pace of vaccination. For the long term, Lupin’s Gupta pointed out that Indian drug companies needed “to do whatever it takes” to keep their important position” on the global map. “We created the position that India has on the generic map,” he said, in that, it was not handed over to them. “And its ours to lose,” he said, cautioning against complacency.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...