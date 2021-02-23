Focus on value, not volume: Pharma industry captains

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
There is a need to identify top-priority areas in pharmaceutical research and push innovation in order to make India a global innovation hub, according to industry captains.
Participating in a CEO Conclave at BioAsia 2021 here on Tuesday, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon, said India should have a ‘value play’ in the global pharma space instead of the present ‘volume play’.
Stressing the need to increase R&D expenditure from the current 6 per cent to at least 16 per cent, she said it would require incentives from the Government, such as 200 per cent weighted tax reduction on R&D expenditure, which has now been discontinued.
“Incentives for R&D should also cover areas such as international patent costs, to drive innovation,” Shaw added.
Speaking on the challenges of transforming India into an innovation hub, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin Ltd, said ‘tight’ regulation was an an issue for the industry. Greater push for innovation is needed for complex generics and biosimilars, he added.
Referring to recent government initiatives to boost exports, Swati Piramal, Vice-Chairperson, Piramal Group, pointed out that many schemes lacked clarity. There are many ‘issues’ for exporters with regard to recent revision of duties and taxes on exports, she added.
She also took exception to the price-control measures of the government as private investment in segments such as vaccines would naturally look for return on investment.
Referring to industry demands for tax sops for R&D, Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, Government of India, said there was ‘misuse’ of weighted reduction for R&D by some players which made the Government withdraw it.
He cited the ₹25,000-crore production linked incentive scheme as testimony to government’s ‘proactive’ approach to push the pharma industry.
Stating that the pharma industry was under the purview of Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) scheme, he said, “ discussions between the commerce and revenue department are at an advanced stage and the rates will be announced soon.’’
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...