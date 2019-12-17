Fog likely in Delhi around December 21, but flights may not be affected

Delhi will experience fog around December 21 and again on December 25-26 but this is unlikely to affect flights from and to the national capital.

“These will be short spells, which will last for a day or two. We cannot make any long-term predictions,” a senior Met official said, adding that there could be some disruptions of flight operations but it is difficult to put an exact figure on the number of flights that will be affected or for how long the spell will last.

‘Hard to predict’

The fog will be triggered by disturbances in the western region, the official said at a briefing on Delhi airport’s fog preparedness. Officials said it has become difficult to correctly predict when fog will set in here as there was little or no rain in the recent past.

Meanwhile, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, Chief Executive Officer, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), advised passengers to reach out on social media to check if their flights were late or running on time during the winter season.

The airport has also tied up with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to ensure that passengers whose flights get cancelled during the winter season are able to exit the airport quickly. The CISF handles security at Indian airports and currently exiting the airport after a flight is a time-consuming process. At the moment, if a flight is cancelled, a passenger is allowed to go out only when a staffer of the concerned airline guides him out. Now, the plan is that the CISF will allow passengers of a cancelled flight to leave the airport if they show their boarding cards.

DIAL has also started displaying how much it will take for a passenger to clear security and immigration at various points at the airport to help flyers. The airport said 139 aircraft parking stands are equipped with the Aeronautical Ground Lighting (AGL) System, which helps aircraft to operate in CAT-IIIB conditions. In addition, there are 89 parking stands available under manual guidance.

Besides, the airport has also recently procured thermal imaging headgear for personnel to use during dense fog and night operations.