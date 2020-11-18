Food Processing Ministry launches GIS One District One Product digital map

The Ministry of Food Processing on Wednesday launched the GIS One District One Product (ODOP) digital map of India. Minister for Food Processing Industries, Narendra Singh Tomar, also virtually inaugurated the capacity building component of the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PM-FME Scheme).

“The way forward is in local - local manufacturing, local market, and local supply chain. Capacity building is an important component of the PM-FME scheme, which envisages imparting training to food processing entrepreneurs, various groups, viz., SHGs / FPOs / co-operatives, workers, and other stakeholders associated with the implementation of the scheme," Tomar said in a statement.

“The training of master trainers aims to benefit nearly 8 lakh beneficiaries from micro-enterprises, including members of Farmer Producer Organizations, Self-Help Groups, cooperatives, tribal communities, and others. The digital ODOP map provides detailed information about ODOP products to all stakeholders," he added.

Under the capacity building component of the PM-FME scheme, training of Master Trainers would be delivered through the online mode, classroom lectures and demonstrations, and self-paced online learning material. NIFTEM and IIFPT play a key role by providing training and research support to selected enterprises/ groups/ clusters in partnership with State Level Technical Institutions. The Master Trainers will train the District Level Trainers, who will train the beneficiaries.

States have also identified the food products of districts, keeping in view the availability of existing clusters and raw materials, under the scheme. The GIS ODOP digital map of India provides details of ODOP products of all the states and facilitates the stakeholders, the official statement added.