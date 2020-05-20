For Karnataka, inter-state travel is cause for concern: Suresh Kumar

Post lockdown 4.0 relaxation, virus spread arising out of inter-state travel is a concern, S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister said during his daily Covid-19 briefing.

On Wednesday, the State saw 62 new positive cases confirmed, of these 51 cases are related to travel to Maharashtra and one to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. For the last one week, the State has been rocked by increasing infection due to people returning from other States.

Special trains

South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to operate two pairs of trains connecting 1) Bengaluru-Belagavi and Bengaluru-Mysuru.

The state reported 67 new cases and one death on Wednesday. This takes the total tally to 1,462 and 42 deaths (includes non-covid), 556 discharged and 15 in ICU.