Former IJU President Amarnath dies of Covid

K Amarnath, a former National Secretary of Indian Journalists Union (IJU) and President of Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), has passed away due to Covid-19 infection.

The 69-year-old journalist breathed his last while taking treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here.

He was elected as a member to the Press Council of India and headed its sub-committee that conducted an inquiry into attacks on journalists in various parts of the country. After a nation-wide tour, the committee submitted a report with recommendations to protect the lives and interests of journalists.

IJU President K Sreenivas Reddy and Secretary-General Balwinder Singh Jammu, and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Reddy mourned his death and lauded his contributions.

