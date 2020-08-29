Former Mumbai Port Trust chief Sanjay Bhatia becomes Upa-Lokayukta of Maharashtra

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
The Former Chairman of Mumbai Port Trust, Sanjay Bhatia was sworn-in as the Upa-Lokayukta of Maharashtra on Friday evening. The Governor of Maharashtra and Goa, Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to Bhatia at a brief ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.
Bhatia known for his clean image is a Maharashtra Cadre IAS officer of the 1985 batch.
He is known in the administrative circles as a yogi because of his deep interest in the science of yoga.
He is a teacher of Heartfulness (Sahaj Marg) Meditation and has been practising meditation for the last 20 years. By training, he is a Mechanical Engineer and an MBA from the Southern Cross University, Australia.
In his IAS tenure, he has served in various positions including the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO and Commissioner of Sales Tax. His last major position was Chairman of Mumbai Port Trust. He retired from IAS on July 31.
Bhatia has been a recipient of several awards such as 'Ananya' Award for Fighting against corruption, E-Governance Awards, Rajiv Gandhi Gatiman Prashashan award, Maha Shilpkar Award and Traveller Today’s award for contribution to the development of Cruise Tourism in India.
