Four-day International Spices Symposium to begin on Feb 9

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottambhai Rupala will inaugurate the International Spices Symposium - SYMSAC X on Tuesday. The virtual symposium on spices as flavours, fragrances and functional foods will discuss innovations in the spices, aromatic plants and medicinal plants research sector.
Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary will be the guest of honour at the virtual event organised by the Indian Society for Spices. Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary Department of Agriculture Research and Education, and Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), will also address the function.
The four-day symposium will witness the participation of delegates from different countries. The Sugandha Bharathi award for outstanding contributions to spice research, and Sugandhasree Innovative Farmer award will be given away at the event. The release of SYMSAC-X Souvenir and SYMSAC-X Abstracts will also be held at the event.
The release of a policy paper on ‘Towards self-sufficiency in spices — Status, vision and strategies’ and ‘ICAR-IISR at a glance, a video profile about the Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) will also be held during the session.
Rattan Lal, Director from Ohio State University in the US, will deliver the keynote address on ‘ Carbon sequestration for nutritional security’.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...