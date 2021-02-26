Single phase polls for TN, Puducherry on April 6

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Elections for 824 Assembly constituencies in the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and two more States would go to polls soon with 18.68 crore electors being eligible to cast their ballot, Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission announced on Friday.
He said that elections to Tamil Nadu assembly and for Puducherry assembly would be held in single phase on April 6.
Assam assembly polls to be conducted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.
West Bengal elections to be held in 8 phases, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27
Polling for second phase of West Bengal assembly on April 1 to cover 30 constituencies.
Third phase polling for West Bengal on April 6 to cover 31 seats and fourth phase on April 10 for 44 constituencies.
He added that all polling stations will be on the ground floor and there has been a increase in polling stations in all four States and the Union Territory of Puducherry going to polls. While Tamil Nadu is to see a 34.73 per cent increase in polling stations at 88,936 polling booths, Kerala sees a jump of 89.65 per cent in the number of polling stations at 1,11,916 during the forthcoming elections. In Puducherry, there will be a 63 per cent increase in number of polling booths to 1,559.
Arora said that work for holding the elections to the four States and one Union Territory started when Bihar elections were being planned as meetings were held with para-military forces and the Railways whose help will be required for the smooth conduct of elections.
The current term of the Tamil Nadu Assembly is to expire on May 24, the Assam Assembly on May 31 and the West Bengal Assembly on May 30.
The term of the current Kerala Assembly is till June 1 and of Puducherry is till June 8.
