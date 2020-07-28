France sends gift package of ventilators, testing kits, throat swabs to India

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
France has sent India crucial medical equipment supplies to fight the pandemic, which includes ventilators, serological test kits and nose and throat swabs, around the same time the Rafale jets are set to arrive.
“The medical equipment package is a gift from the French government. It is to show France’s appreciation for the life saving drugs supplied by India to the country, at very short notice, in its time of need to help it deal with the pandemic,” a source close to the development told BusinessLine.
The material being provided by France includes 50 pieces of Osiris 3 ventilators, 70 pieces of Yuwell 830 ventilators with BIPAP mode, 50,000 serological tests (IgM/IgG Duo test kits by Biosensor) and 50,000 nose and throat swabs, the source said.
The ventilators will be supplied to the Indian Red Cross Society while the test kits will be received by the Indian Council of Medical Research respectively.
French President Emmanuel Macron has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing France’s solidarity with India at this difficult time.
The arrival of the medical equipment supplies from France, around the same time as the first five Rafale fighter aircraft, built by Dassault, which are to reach India on Wednesday, is a “happy coincidence’’, the official said.
The Rafale deal, concluded by the Modi-government after scrapping older negotiations, had created a lot of political controversy in the country with the Congress accusing the ruling party of buying the aircraft at a much higher price.
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
The Indian wearables market in 2019 saw a record year of growth, which research firm IDC said had grown 177 ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...