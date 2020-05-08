Franklin Templeton apologies to SEBI for CEO’s ‘misreported’ comments

Between fruits, nuts and an organised schedule, no detox needed
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
Franklin Templeton has claimed that the comments made by its President & CEO Jenny Johnson on SEBI guidelines was quoted ‘out of context’ by the media, and diluted the essence of her responses to a question made in the quarterly earnings conference call recently.
In statement issued on Friday, Sanjay Sapre, President, Franklin Templeton said media reports suggested that Johnson stated that the SEBI guidelines on unlisted securities were the main reason for closure of six debt schemes by the fund house.
“This is neither factually correct nor substantiated by the comments made at the earnings call. Jhonson was providing a background regarding Franklin Templeton’s experience in the Indian market beforethe Covid pandemic,” he said.
The reference to the regulations around unlisted securities was to provide a background to an audience unfamiliar with the Indian markets, he said.
“We deeply regret any an unintended slight that may have caused to SEBI... and unconditionally apologise for the same,” said Sapre.
The primary reason which forced the decision to wind up the six debt schemes was the severe market dislocation caused by the Covid pandemic and related lockdown, which led to severe market illiquidity particularly for papers rated below AAA, combined with heightened redemptions during this period.
“Franklin Templeton would like to highlight that every possible option to avoid this difficult decision was considered, but it was concluded that this was the only viable option to protect value for investors in these funds,” he said.
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
The World Health Organization’s inaugural “Health for All film” festival enters its final lap, with the online ...
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
Dollar revenues in March quarter were flat sequentially, led by sluggishness in new products business
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Zinc at current levels. The stock has been ...
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...