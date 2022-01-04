Freight margins recover in December

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Freight margins have shown some recovery in December as mining, steel and cement freight rates saw a healthy one-month increase in December, and fuel prices stabilised.
For December, CRISIL’s freight index is back to festive levels seen in October, after the extended south-west monsoons negatively affected rates in November. With fuel prices stabilising, the uptick in business in mining, steel and cement is translating to an increase in margins.
During December 2021, the freight industry saw a margin (free cash flow) of 20 per cent, a five-point bump from November at 15 per cent. Margins in December were the highest since February 2021.
“Industries such as mining products (coal, iron ore, and limestone), cement and steel are seeing a sequential recovery as freight rates for these applications have improved by more than 5 per cent. A key driver for this improvement is the resumption in construction and mining activities, which were subdued in December after a slow November due to prolonged monsoon.” said the CRISIL report.
“Discretionary goods such as automobiles and textiles also saw an improvement in freight rates. The improvement in auto carriers is driven by a slowly improving scenario in terms of vehicle dispatches (which has thus far been marred by supply issues), while that in textile is driven by restocking of inventory in December after festive buying seen in November.” the report added.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...