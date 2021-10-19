Fresh Covid cases declines in TN

Fresh Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu on Monday declined to 1,192 from 1,218 on Sunday to take the total tally in the State to 26,88,284.

After 1,423 people were discharged, total number of active cases stood at 14,570. The number of deaths registered was 13 and 1,26,786 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 150 new cases, while Coimbatore added 130 .

On Monday, 3,18,571 people (94,201 on Sunday) were vaccinated to take total number of doses to 5,10,80,004, according to State Health Department data.