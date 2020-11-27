News

From June 2021, only BIS certified helmets can be sold

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 27, 2020 Published on November 27, 2020

The revised specifications are expected to make the helmets lighter   -  THE HINDU

Only Bureau of Indian Standards certified two-wheeler helmets can be sold from June 1, 2021, according to Road Ministry officials.

The Road Ministry has issued the Helmet for Riders of Two Wheelers Motor Vehicles (Quality Control) Order, 2020 to ensure quality and prevent sale of low quality two wheeler helmets.

Lighter helmets

As per the recommendations of an expert Committee, the BIS has revised specifications through which helmets are expected to be lighter.

The Committee was formed as per the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety for considering lighter helmets in India suiting the country’s climatic conditions and to ensure compliance amongst citizen.

The Committee had various experts, including doctors from AIIMS and also from BIS. In March 2018, after detailed analysis, it recommended lighter helmets for India - which the Road Ministry accepted. The BIS has revised specifications which would make the helmets lighter.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 27, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.