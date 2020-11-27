From June 2021, only BIS certified helmets can be sold

Only Bureau of Indian Standards certified two-wheeler helmets can be sold from June 1, 2021, according to Road Ministry officials.

The Road Ministry has issued the Helmet for Riders of Two Wheelers Motor Vehicles (Quality Control) Order, 2020 to ensure quality and prevent sale of low quality two wheeler helmets.

Lighter helmets

As per the recommendations of an expert Committee, the BIS has revised specifications through which helmets are expected to be lighter.

The Committee was formed as per the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety for considering lighter helmets in India suiting the country’s climatic conditions and to ensure compliance amongst citizen.

The Committee had various experts, including doctors from AIIMS and also from BIS. In March 2018, after detailed analysis, it recommended lighter helmets for India - which the Road Ministry accepted. The BIS has revised specifications which would make the helmets lighter.