The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has “strongly urged” consumers and food vendors across the country to stop using newspapers for packing, serving or and storing items.

According to the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018, use of newspapers or similar materials for storing and wrapping food is strictly prohibited. It specifies that newspapers should not be used to wrap, cover or serve food nor to absorb excess oil from fried food.

FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao said in a statement that there were significant health risks associated with the use of newspapers for wrapping or packaging food. He urged all food vendors to adopt responsible packaging practices that prioritise the well-being of customers.

“The ink used in newspapers contains various bioactive materials with known negative health effects, which can contaminate food and lead to health issues when ingested. Additionally, printing inks may contain chemicals including lead and heavy metals that can leach into the food, posing serious health risks over time,” FSSAI stated.

The regulator also said it is working closely with state food authorities to prohibit the use of newspapers for wrapping or packaging food items and promote awareness over the issue among people at large.