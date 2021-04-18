FT’s six suspended debt plans got ₹1,536 cr in April 1st fortnight

The six suspended debt schemes of Franklin Templeton have received ₹1,536 crore from maturities, coupons, sale and prepayments in the fortnight ended April 15.

The Supreme Court appointed liquidator SBI Funds Management had completed distribution of ₹2,962 crore to unit holders last week.

With this, investors in the debt schemes have received ₹12,084 crore in two tranche since it was suspended for trading last April.

The six schemes now have ₹447 crore as on April 15.

In all, the six schemes had received ₹17,312 crore till April 15 from maturities, coupons, sale and pre-payments since winding up.

The fund house had repaid the entire debt raised by the schemes to meet redemption pressure amid Covid pandemic breakout last April.

The NAVs of all the six schemes were higher compared to that of last April 23 when the decision to wind-up was taken.

As per the Supreme Court order, SBI Funds Management has started selling off the assets held in the schemes and returning the money to investors at the earliest, said the fund house.