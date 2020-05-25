Fulfilled 90% promises in the first year itself, says Jagan Mohan

Eggoz gets ₹2.5-cr seed funding
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, ...
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the setting up of Village Secretariats has helped address people’s problems. “During the first year in office, 90% of the promises made in the manifesto were fulfilled,” he said.
Affirming that the rural landscape of Andhra Pradesh is poised for a metamorphosis, ushering in a welfare state, he said: “No government had ever given a calendar for implementing welfare schemes and adhered to it strictly.”
He added, “Every village with a population of 2,000 has a Village Secretariat, which serves as a delivery system of the government schemes. The concept evolved out of the interaction I had with people during my 14-month padayatra,” he said.
He added that several new welfare measures will be implemented in a time-bound manner, including. These include the inauguration of Rythu Bharosa Kendras on May 30; YSR Vahana Mitra on June 4; allowance of ₹10,000 to be given on June 10 to barbers, tailors and dhobis who have shops, YSR Nethanna Nestham for weavers who have a loom (June 17); YSR Kapu Nestham on June 24; second installment of ₹450 crore to be released for MSMEs; Zero-interest loans to farmers.
Among other initiatives are implementing English Medium in schools with all the basic amenities, Rythu Bharosa Kendra catering to all the needs of farmers from providing seeds to marketing and YSR Janata Bazaars where all agriculture produce would available.
Jagan said, “Within four months of assuming office, we could provide 4 lakh jobs in village and ward secretariats and no government has ever provided so many jobs in such a small span of time. Over 82 per cent of jobs were secured by SC, STs, BCs and Minorities.”
Referring to reverse tendering in some of the projects, he said the State has so far benefitted ₹2,082 crore. “Under the Rythu Bharosa, the State paid ₹13,500 to the farmer and decided to extend it to five years though we had promised only ₹12,500 in the election manifesto. Under Amma Vodi, ₹15,000 was credited to the bank accounts of 43 lakh mothers for sending their children to schools. Till now, ₹4,000 crore were given towards fees reimbursement and this must be the first time that there are no dues on this count. Nearly 81,000 weavers were each given ₹24,000 towards incentive,” he said.
On July 8, 28 lakh people will be given house-sites on the occasion of YSR Jayanti. “We will send a copy of our manifesto to the people of the State to vouch for the promises we have fulfilled soon,” he said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, ...
The app has a range of features that ensures a smooth flow of information
The Covid-19 crisis has induced a sense of urgency for product innovations. As a vaccine or drug for the ...
Aavishkaar’s Vineet Rai believes that Covid-19 has forced the world’s richest people into thinking more about ...
The move strengthens the tobacco major’s push towards non-cigarette FMCG business
While recently in this space we discussed how to zero-down on the right medi-claim policy, now, a look at the ...
We evaluate the impact of key proposals and reforms on various sectors
Among them is the fact that RIL has financial muscle to weather the Covid-19 storm
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...