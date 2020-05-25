Fulfilled 90% promises in the first year itself, says Jagan Mohan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the setting up of Village Secretariats has helped address people’s problems. “During the first year in office, 90% of the promises made in the manifesto were fulfilled,” he said.

Affirming that the rural landscape of Andhra Pradesh is poised for a metamorphosis, ushering in a welfare state, he said: “No government had ever given a calendar for implementing welfare schemes and adhered to it strictly.”

He added, “Every village with a population of 2,000 has a Village Secretariat, which serves as a delivery system of the government schemes. The concept evolved out of the interaction I had with people during my 14-month padayatra,” he said.

New measures

He added that several new welfare measures will be implemented in a time-bound manner, including. These include the inauguration of Rythu Bharosa Kendras on May 30; YSR Vahana Mitra on June 4; allowance of ₹10,000 to be given on June 10 to barbers, tailors and dhobis who have shops, YSR Nethanna Nestham for weavers who have a loom (June 17); YSR Kapu Nestham on June 24; second installment of ₹450 crore to be released for MSMEs; Zero-interest loans to farmers.

Among other initiatives are implementing English Medium in schools with all the basic amenities, Rythu Bharosa Kendra catering to all the needs of farmers from providing seeds to marketing and YSR Janata Bazaars where all agriculture produce would available.

Jagan said, “Within four months of assuming office, we could provide 4 lakh jobs in village and ward secretariats and no government has ever provided so many jobs in such a small span of time. Over 82 per cent of jobs were secured by SC, STs, BCs and Minorities.”

‘No dues’

Referring to reverse tendering in some of the projects, he said the State has so far benefitted ₹2,082 crore. “Under the Rythu Bharosa, the State paid ₹13,500 to the farmer and decided to extend it to five years though we had promised only ₹12,500 in the election manifesto. Under Amma Vodi, ₹15,000 was credited to the bank accounts of 43 lakh mothers for sending their children to schools. Till now, ₹4,000 crore were given towards fees reimbursement and this must be the first time that there are no dues on this count. Nearly 81,000 weavers were each given ₹24,000 towards incentive,” he said.

On July 8, 28 lakh people will be given house-sites on the occasion of YSR Jayanti. “We will send a copy of our manifesto to the people of the State to vouch for the promises we have fulfilled soon,” he said.