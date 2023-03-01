The G20 foreign ministers’ meeting on Thursday will focus not just on the ongoing conflict situation in Russia and Ukraine but also its impact — economic and development — on the rest of the world, particularly developing countries, Foreign Secretary VM Kwatra has said.

“Given the nature and developing situation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it will be an important area of discussion in the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting,” Kwatra said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

On the issues of the developing south that India may highlight at the meeting, the Foreign Secretary said questions on food, energy and fertiliser security, the impact of the conflict on the economic challenges developing countries face, development-oriented considerations and templates, new and emerging threats, and the reform of multilateralism were all crucial.

Other issues such as inclusive and resilient growth, progress on sustainable development goals (SDGs), green development and sustainable lifestyle, technological transformation including building public digital infrastructure, and women-led development are also expected to be taken up.

The G20 foreign ministers’ meeting is being hosted in New Delhi in a physical format on March 1-2, 2023, under India’s presidency. Representatives of 40 countries, including non-G20 members and guest countries invited by India such as Bangladesh, Egypt, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman and Singapore, are participating. As many as 13 international organisations have also been invited.

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will chair two sessions, Kwatra said. The first session will focus on the three principles of multilateralism, issues related to food and energy, and templates of development cooperation.

The second session will focus on issues such as new and emerging threats including counter-terrorism and narcotics, and global skill mapping with focus on global talent pools.

Jaishankar is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the visiting ministers from as many countries as possible, Kwatra said. At the end of the meeting, the foreign ministers will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The G20 includes the world’s major economies including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

Its members account for around 85 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade, and 65 per cent of the world’s population.