Gadkari launches 'Khadi Rumal' stitched by militancy affected women of J&K

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 17, 2019 Published on December 17, 2019

In a bid to create employment opportunities for the women of militancy affected families of Jammu and Kashmir, Minister for Micro, Small  and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari here on Tuesday launched 'Khadi Rumal' which is stitched by these women. 

"Our aim is to provide employment to the terrorist affected areas," said  Gadkari.

