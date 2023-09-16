“Pen has undergone a transformation. We have been crafting Ganesh idols for four generations. In the past, these were modest, small clay idols designed for the festival. We typically produced idols ranging from eight-nine inches to two feet in height, mostly depicting Lord Ganesh in a seated padmasana posture. These idols were not heavily adorned or decorated. Pen Ganpati gained popularity primarily due to the artistry in painting the pure and serene eyes,” said Shrikant Deodhar, president of the Pen Murthikar Sanghatana (organisation of idol makers) speaking to businessline.

He further noted that contemporary artists now create idols based on the specific demands and preferences of their customers. According to Deodhar nationalise bank provide loans of about Rs 400 crore to idol makers in Pen region every year and estimated turnover of the region is about ₹600 crore.

In Pen taluka, there are approximately 2000 sculptors or artists. These skilled individuals collaborate on crafting a masterpiece, from which a mold is generated for the mass production of plaster of Paris replicas. Each idol undergoes the hands of approximately 20-25 artists throughout the production process. Specialised artisans are responsible for assembling the idols, adding color to the eyes, and embellishing them with ornaments and other details.

Export demand

In the past, artists from Pen primarily supplied their idols to cities within Maharashtra. However, as Pen idol brand became popular, demand began to emerge from regions such as Gujarat, New Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh. Over the last few years, there has been a growing demand for Pen idols in international markets as well.

Based on preliminary estimates, approximately 15,000 Ganesh idols have been shipped out of Pen taluka this year. The majority of these orders come from the Maharashtrian community residing in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. Interestingly, there is now a growing trend where migrants from other Indian states are also placing orders for Ganesh idols crafted in Pen.

Traders and export agents establish connections with idol factories to facilitate the export of idols using containers. While certain factories adhere to export regulations by packaging the idols themselves, many others simply hand over the idols, with the packing process being handled by external agencies.

Factory owners say that the demand for idols from foreign countries has gone up this year. “ There is no specific reason for the rise in export. But we can observe that more people are celebrating” Deodhar added.