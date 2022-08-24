Garuda ‘Make in India’ tactical drones to fortify India’s National Security

The Indian Army has expressed interest to utilise the expertise and technical knowledge of the Garuda Aerospace Pvt Ltd, the Chennai-based drone company, to use drones more effectively in modern day warfare, says a company release.

The company has been invited to dispatch their technical team to undertake the modification and help the army maintain timelines and operational tempo whilst executing their duties towards the nation.

The Army also intends to further the usage of drones in day-to-day activities as well as bolster effectiveness of special missions by detecting, deterring, and disrupting transnational organised criminal networks.

Multiple purposes

Garuda Aerospace will be analysing the practices and propose a solution using their ‘Make in India’ drones to decrease the vulnerability of Indian soldiers and manual labour involved by providing reconnaissance, logistic support, the release said.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said that the company has created a significant traction by deploying drones for unique applications to support the Indian Army, and now will be using multiple purpose drones for strategic and tactical operations. This collaboration will help in meeting defence requirements and enable us to leverage our expertise.