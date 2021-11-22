German scientists develop network application for climate forecasting

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Prediction of high-impact climate phenomena can be substantially improved by a new mathematical approach that analyses the connectivity and patterns between geographical locations, scientists say in a new publication.
This can potentially save thousands of lives and avoid billions in economic losses. Prediction times for events such as El Nino, monsoons, droughts or extreme rainfall could be increased substantially, to a month or in some cases even a year in advance, depending on the type of the event.
The new framework can thus become key for improving adaptation to the global warming crisis, explains Josef Ludescher from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), lead author of the 'Perspective' article published in the Proceedings of the US National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
“The new forecasting approach has, in several instances over the past years, proven to be highly efficient in predicting different climate phenomena much earlier than before. El Nino, for instance, could be predicted up to one full year early, compared to about six months with the standard prediction methods.
“The onset of the Indian summer monsoon in Central India, vital for the economy in this region, was predicted more than a month in advance, much earlier than the forecast currently used, thanks to the new approach.“
Extreme events like floods, heatwaves or droughts often arrive with little or no warning time at all, making effective short-term adaption challenging if not impossible. The new prediction framework fundamentally improves this, as Jürgen Kurths from PIK, a pioneer of network application to climate-phenomena forecasting and co-author of the paper, underlines:
“Currently, for instance, there is no reliable prediction of heavy rainfall in the Easter Central Andes leading to floods and landslides with devastating impacts for the inhabitants in that part of South America. Our network-based approach can predict those events up to two days in advance – that is crucial time for the people to prepare, save lives and limit damages.”
Traditional weather and climate forecasting rely predominantly on numerical models imitating atmospheric and oceanic processes. These models, while generally very useful, can’t perfectly simulate all underlying processes – and phenomena like monsoon onsets, floods or droughts might be predicted too late. This is where network-based forecasting comes into play.
“As opposed to looking at a huge number of local interactions, which represent physical processes like heat or humidity exchange, we look directly at the connectivity between different geographical locations, which can span continents or oceans, says Ludescher.
“This connectivity is detected by measuring the similarity in the evolution of physical quantities like air temperatures at these locations. For instance, in the case of El Niño, a strong connectivity in the tropical Pacific tends to build up in the calendar year before the onset of the event.”
Kurths adds: “That’s a fundamentally different approach from traditional numerical modelling used in weather and climate forecasts. It does not simulate the entire Earth system, but analyses large-scale connectivity patterns in observational data.”
“These patterns, that is the connectivity between the locations and their evolution in time, can provide critical new information for forecasting – and, so we hope, make the respective regions safer,” states co-author Maria Martin, also at PIK.
Hans-Joachim Schellnhuber, former Director of the institute, concludes: “With this perspective, we have brought together several success stories that demonstrate the scientific power of the network approach for forecasting – and, in consequence, for potentially saving thousands of lives and avoiding billions of economic costs.”
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...