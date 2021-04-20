Gifts to other nations have depleted stocks: Mamata

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allowed open market sales of coronavirus vaccines after shipments made by him to foreign shores have depleted stocks in India.
Banerjee also hinted that election schedules were being drawn up to assist BJP, while voicing her displeasure at the rejection of her proposal to club elections in the remaining three phases.
Addressing an election meeting at Bhagwangola in Murshidabad district, the Trinamool Congress supremo said the prime minister had exported vaccines to other countries to boost his image while states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan and West Bengal have struggled to get doses they required to combat the Covid pandemic.
“Yesterday the PM said the medicine (vaccine) will be available in open market. Where is the open market, where is the availability? You have already shipped out the majority of stock to foreign destinations,” she alleged.
Terming the Narendra Modi-led NDA government as a government of monumental incompetence”, Banerjee said “we are facing a huge deficit in vaccines due to the faulty planning.
The TMC supremo said, “More Covid cases are being reported from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Asansol belt and the State government is trying to manage the crisis from a limited stock.”
