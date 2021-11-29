Gig workers’ union writes to Swiggy co-founder demanding better payouts

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union has written a letter to Swiggy’s co-founder Srihasha Majety demanding better payouts for the delivery partners.
However, in its response to BusinessLine, Swiggy denied the union’s claim and said that delivery partners are currently earning the highest they have ever been.
Starting November 29, the union members in Hyderabad are wearing black bands (black badge protest) as they continue to deliver orders.
The letter also noted that close to 10,000 delivery workers (both full-time and part-time) in Hyderabad are expected to go on an indefinite strike and boycott delivery work, if their demands are not met by December 5.
The union has also given a copy of the letter to L Chaturvedi, Joint Commissioner of Labour Ranga Reddy Zone.
“While the payout structure has remained unchanged, our active delivery executives in Hyderabad are now earning 30 per cent higher per hour than what they did a year ago.
“Delivery executives in Hyderabad earn amongst the highest in the country. Unfortunately, a few delivery executives have chosen to oversee these facts and misrepresent their earnings with Swiggy. We are making conscious efforts in helping them understand how their earnings have in fact only grown,” a Swiggy spokesperson said.
The union demands include a minimum base pay is ₹35, increase batch order pay to ₹20, re-introduce customer doorstep delivery charge of ₹5, increase distance pay from existing ₹6 per km to ₹12, monthly rating incentive should be re-introduced, super zones should be removed to reduce delivery radius, stop assignment of order to third parties like Shadowfax and Rapido, etc.
Super zones was a concept introduced by Swiggy last year, wherein a couple of nearby regions are clubbed together to increase a delivery partner’s delivery radius and the number of orders. The worker union claimed that the increased radius results in more travel expenses for them.
Commenting on the letter, Shaik Salauddin, Founder State President Telangana, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, said “the company should engage directly with the union, instead of ignoring our demands. Delivery workers from other regions like Gujarat, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai are also ready to join the protest, if our demands are not met.”
Post-pandemic, change in pay structure had instigated strikes against Swiggy in September 2020 and since then delivery workers’ demand for better payout has remained constant.
“Continued increase in the price of petrol, and other essential commodities is impacting the earnings of delivery workers. Inspite of working for 12-15 hours, we are unable to meet basic needs like house rents, children’s school fees which are rising day by day,” the union wrote in the latest letter.
In response, Swiggy’s spokesperson said they had introduced a fuel incentive earlier this year, which is indexed to the changing prices and factors in the increased fuel expenses.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...