Girish Chandra Murmu appointed Lt. Governor of J&K, Satya Pal Malik moved to Goa

Top five fitness practices of corporate honchos
Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel NetworkSwimming & badminton, my go-to sports
Expenditure Secretary Girish Chandra Murmu and former defence secretary Radha Krishna Mathur have been appointed the new Lt Governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh respectively, an official communication said on Friday.
The incumbent governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, has been moved to Goa, a Rashtrapati Bhawan statement said.
Murmu is a 1985-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre. Mathur, a 1977-batch officer of Tripura cadre, has served as the defence secretary and is a former chief information commissioner (CIC).
While Murmu was set to retire from service in November this year, Mathur retired from the Central Information Commission (CIC) in November last year.
The two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will come into existence on October 31.
The Modi government had on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into union territories.
In an another order, former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief and Union government appointed interlocutor to Jammu and Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, has been moved to Lakshadweep as the administrator, as per an order issued by the Union Home Ministry.
BJP Kerala unit president P S Sreedharan Pillai has been appointed as the new governor of Mizoram, the Rashtrapati Bhawan statement added.
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has been holding the additional charge of Mizoram.
Malik will take over charge in Goa where Mridula Sinha is serving.
Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel NetworkSwimming & badminton, my go-to sports
The segment could strengthen further if the policy environment is stable
All the stakeholders need to work in convergence to fight the scourge
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
A judicious mix of fixed-income instruments and equity investments can help meet the expenses in the silver ...
With bank FD rates falling, post office senior citizen savings scheme offers better returns
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
The stock of Castrol India jumped 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism