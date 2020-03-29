GiveIndia launches mission to support Covid-hit families

News

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on March 29, 2020 Published on March 29, 2020

Online non-profit platform GiveIndia has launched a mission to support the families impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

It has partnered with other non-profit organisations such as CRY, Helpage, Goonj, Bhumi, Oxfam, ActionAid, Team Everest, SPPD, Vidya Poshak, St Jude, Habitat for Humanity, and Sevalaya to help families in need and prevent the spread of the deadly virus in India.

Under the mission, GiveIndia will provide a safety net for the economic toll and provide protection against the virus, while #IndiaAgainstCoronaVirus (a second initiative) would provide hygiene kits to underprivileged families, particularly those that do not have access to soaps, sanitisers and masks. This initiative also aims to support people at the frontline in hospitals.

The platform has, since the launch of the campaign three days back, raised over ₹1.5 crore from over 6,000 donors. It has appealed to the people to contribute generously for a noble cause.

