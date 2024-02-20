Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Minister of Electronics and IT, said India expects to ready a global draft framework to regulate the ill effects AI by June-July this year. Speaking at the Nasscom Technology Leadership Forum 2024, Chandrashekhar outlined the need of a global approach to tackle these harms, noting that India has taken charge to draft and debate such a framework.

Giving an online keynote at the forum on Tuesday, Chandrashekhar noted: “As we know, AI has no boundaries and it is absolutely impossible for one country to regulate how great their legislation will be. To regulate the harms on Internet caused by AI is almost always extrajudicial. The victim is in one jurisdiction and the perpetrator is in another jurisdiction. There is no escaping that there is a need of alignment around principles globally,” he said.

Chandrashekhar noted that India has taken the charge to lead the debate on this matter, and expects to have a draft framework by June or July this year. India hosted the third edition of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence in New Delhi in December last year. Moreover, India is the lead chair of the GPAI summit, which will take place in 2024.

The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence is an international initiative established to guide the responsible development and use of AI in a manner that respects human rights and the shared democratic values of its members.

Chandrashekhar hinted that discussions at the next GPAI will be around these principles, “so that every platform is legally accountable for any harm it causes or enables”.