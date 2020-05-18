GM Rao welcomes structural reforms, Ease of Doing Business moves

GM Rao, Group Chairman, GMR Group has welcomed the government’s economic stimulus, plan for structural reforms and enhance ease of doing business.

In a statement, he said, “India has been improving on the ease of doing business index over the past five years. Coupled with the Make-in-India call by the Prime Minister, India is becoming an attractive investment destination for the world.”

In his recent address, the Prime Minister laid emphasis on land, labourlaws and liquidity to make India self-reliant. In line with this, the Finance Minister’s announcements on upgradation of industrial infrastructure and providing a system to make available information and ranking of industrial parks/SEZs/estates is a welcome initiative, he said.

Rao further stated, “Lot of global corporations are evincing interest in India as their manufacturing hub. The government’s industrial information system will provide a ready reckoner for global investors to set up their manufacturing locations in India, generating significant employment in the process.”

The GMR Group has three industrial parks across Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, with industrial infrastructure spread over 13,000 acres. The Kakinada Industrial Park is a port-based multi-product industrial area spread over 10,400 acres.