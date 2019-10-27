News

Go local for Diwali shopping, target 15 domestic tourist destinations: PM Modi

Our Bureau Our Bureau | Updated on October 27, 2019 Published on October 27, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi   -  PTI

Indians should visit 15 domestic tourism destinations in the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation through Mann ki Baat.

Pointing out that 26 lakh tourists visited the Statue of Unity in the last one year, he said other places could emulate the same model to boost local economy. Lots of villages in Gujarat are making homestays available for these tourists, he said. 
Statue of Unity - is a statue of Vallabh Bhai Patel -- located in Gujarat, and has a height which double that of Statue of Liberty.

The Prime Minister urged people across the country to participate in the marathon runs --  "Run for Unity" -- to be held on October 31, to commemorate Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel's birth anniversary. 

Wishing everybody a Happy Diwali, the Prime Minister urged people to buy some local products as a part of their Diwali shopping.

Published on October 27, 2019
Indian Government
