Gold valued at ₹1.97 crore seized by Chennai Airport Customs

Chennai Airport Customs on Thursday seized and recovered 546 gm of gold valued at ₹28.7 lakhs under Customs Act. The gold was concealed as chocolates. On opening the wrappers, a plastic packet containing gold paste was recovered.

Further, 3.72 kg gold valued ₹1.97 crore was seized from Dubai/Sharjah flights - with 660 gm of gold paste packet concealed in chocolate wrapper by a lady passenger, who was arrested; and 3.18 kg of gold from 15 passengers concealed in rectum were recovered, says tweets issued by the Chennai Customs.