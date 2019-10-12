Gold worth ₹37 lakh seized by Customs at Chennai airport

Sivakumar Palaniyandi and Sagay Mary who had arrived from Colombo by Indigo Flight and Srilankan Airline flight respectively, were intercepted at the exit on suspicion of carrying gold.

The personal search of Sivakumar resulted in the recovery of assorted gold jewellery of 94 per cent purity, weighing 525 grams valued at ₹19.5 lakhs.

The search with that of Sagay Mary resulted in recovery of assorted gold jewellery of 22 K purity weighing 128 gm valued at ₹4.7 lakh and 320 grams of gold valued at ₹12.6 lakh was recovered from gold paste which was concealed in rectum.

Totally, gold weighing 973 gm valued at ₹37 lakh was recovered and the same seized under Customs Act 1962, says a government press release.